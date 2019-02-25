Oscars 2019: Period. End of Sentence, Netflix’s Indian short documentary, wins Oscar

‘Period. End of Sentence’, a short film that fights stigmas surrounding menstruation in rural India, has won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards.

‘Period. End of Sentence’, a 25-minute documentary that fights stigmas surrounding menstruation in rural India, has won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards on Monday. Directed by the Iranian-American director Rayka Zehtabchi, the film has been co-produced by Indian film producer Guneet Monga, who is also the producer of Masaan, Lunchbox.

Period was created by Oakwood High School students, who had also founded ‘The Pad Project, a non-profit organization, which aims to fight the stigma of menstruation, starting in a rural village outside of Delhi, India. The other nominations in the category for Best Documentary Short at the 2019 Academy Awards were Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden.

The short film Period follows a group of women in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, while they learn to use a machine that produces low-cost biodegradable sanitary pads, which they sell to other women under the brand name FLY. Through the short documentary, the makers of Period attempt to make menstruation a taboo-free subject, which will help improve female hygiene and health as a whole.

What you need to know about your period

Basically, a period is the part of the menstrual cycle when a woman bleeds from her vagina for a few days. The menstrual cycle is part of the human body’s way of preparing for a possible pregnancy each month. It also ensures that women have a period if they are not pregnant. It is said that women experience about 450 periods during their lifetime.