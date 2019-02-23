Oscars 2019: Gourmet ghee for the after-party

(Source: Gourmet Ghee Co. website)

Oscars 2019 bets are already on. Who will win big and who will see a snub? However, more than the winners and others of the night, it is often Oscars’ goodie bags which get everyone intrigued, besides the Red carpet looks of course.

Speculations have been around for years that led many to wonder about the contents of these mysterious glam bags. According to a report in American Bazaar, the Oscars goodie bag last year reportedly had stuff worth a staggering $100,000.

And in 2019, it is being said that the much-coveted goodie bag will be more expensive and more diverse.

American Bazaar in its report said that apart from the usual expensive affair with the goodie bag, it will also contain a jar of ghee.

Like all things exotic, the desi ghee seems to be the new rage.

Indian American Nazia Aibani, who is the founder of NY-based, Gourmet Ghee Co. along with her husband, Steven DeFrank, told American Bazaar that they will be supplying jars of their gourmet ghee for 200 VIP guests for the goodie bags presented in Oscars after-party.

Aibani said that her company was associated “with one of the largest companies that makes gift bags for the Oscars and other award shows and that they “wanted to change things up”

And the gourmet ghee won’t be just your usual buttery goodness either. Aibani revealed to the American Bazaar that told that they have selected a black truffle ghee butter as it would go nicely with a black-tie event such as the Oscars.

The bags containing the gourmet ghee be received by celebs who will be attending the after parties from the Oscars; the academy board members will also receive the bags, she has confirmed.

When the company was approached, Aibani said, that couldn’t help but be “flattered” as they could showcase an ancient food from India which usually doesn’t get this much attention.

Gourmet Ghee is, well gourmet and naturally it is a delicacy of sorts with A-list celebs and Aibani admits that her company sent baskets to pop diva Beyonce, her manager and a host of celebs and businessmen. Her 24k gold ghee butter is a favorite with celebrity clients, she says.

Aibani was born in Mumbai and went to the United States along with her family in 1984, when she was just four.

She did her undergraduate degree in business and marketing and also worked as a producer in the television industry for sometime. But the entrepreneur bug caught her and Aibani ended up launching her own business in 2017.

Her website says, “People ask me why I chose ghee butter and my answer is always the same, “The women of ancient India had amazing foresight to know the dietary, health and beauty benefits of ghee. As a Indian woman I feel it’s my responsibility to represent and share that knowledge while making it a useful staple in people’s everyday life.