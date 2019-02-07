Oscars 2019: Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell to present Academy Awards

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 8:03 PM

Oscars 2019: The announcement comes in the wake of speculation that the academy will be departing from tradition that mandates that the previous year winners present the trophies to their current year counterparts.

oscars, oscars 2019, oscars presenter, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Academy AwardsOscars 2019: The news was shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter. (Reuters)

Last year’s Oscar winners, Alison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand will be presenting awards at the 2019 ceremony. The news was shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter. “Last year, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell had their names read from an envelope and they took home Oscar gold. “This year, they’ll help make more dreams come true. We’re thrilled to announce they’ll be presenters at this year’s show. #Oscars” the academy tweeted.

The announcement comes in the wake of speculation that the academy will be departing from tradition that mandates that the previous year winners present the trophies to their current year counterparts. Janney, who won the Best Supporting Actress prize last year for her role in “I, Tonya”, was upset with the news.

According to Vanity Fair, in a now-deleted Instagram post, the actor had said, “It’s looking like they are not going to honour the tradition this year. It breaks my heart.” Earlier, the academy had unveiled the first list of presenters for the upcoming award ceremony.

The list included the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

