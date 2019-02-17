Oscars 2019: Date, host, nomination, 2018 winners; all you need to know

Oscars 2019: The news was shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Twitter. (Reuters)

Oscars 2019: It’s the glitziest night of the year in Hollywood where the film industry’s legends and actors compete for the most coveted prize: the iconic golden statuette. The Academy Awards also known as Oscars recognizes excellence in cinematic achievements, assessed by the Academy’s voting membership. The year 2019 will mark the 91st ceremony of the Academy Awards. The award was originally sculpted by George Stanley from a design sketch by Cedric Gibbons. Oscar was first presented in the year 1929.

Oscars 2019 date and venue?

This year’s Oscar ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019. This year’s Academy Awards will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre, formerly known as the Kodak Theatre at Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Oscars 2019 host?

It is as still unclear what form the show will take without a host. But so far, out of the Avengers cast, Evans, Samuel L Jackson and Chadwick Boseman have signed up to present – alongside X-Men star James McAvoy and DC superhero Jason Momoa. The rest is yet to be announced.

The Academy's Tweet:

Oscar 2019 nominees?

Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite (a fictionalised period drama about Queen Anne’s relationship with her aides) and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma – Netflix’s semi-autobiographical drama about a young housekeeper working for a wealthy family in 1970s Mexico lead the pack in 2019. Each has 10 nominations including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress (x2 in the case of The Favourite, for Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone). Vice and A Star are Born are also rather prominent, with eight nominations apiece (both are also up for best picture).

Black Panther earned a historic nomination for Best Picture, and debutants Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) scored nods on their first ever film roles. Also Christian Bale, who won Best Actor gongs at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for his portrayal of former US vice president Dick Cheney in Vice – has also been nominated, with Best Actress also contested by Olivia Colman, Glenn Close and Regina King are all in the running for Best Actress.

Oscars 2018 winners

Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour) won the remaining actor gongs.

The Academy's Tweet:

Meet Best Picture nominee @vicemovie. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 11, 2019

Guillermo del Toro’s, The Shape of Water was the big winner at last year’s Academy Awards. It converted four of its 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Music Score and Best Production Design. Elsewhere, Pixar’s Coco won Best Animated Feature and Jordan Peele won for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.