Oscar winner Resul Pookutty lands in controversy for calling ‘RRR’ a ‘gay love story’

The Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has landed in controversy for calling SS Rajamouli’s much appreciated movie RRR ‘a gay love story’. Pookutty also went on to suggest that Alia Bhatt who played the role of Ram Charan’s love interest in the film, was used as a ‘prop’. He made this comments while reacting to actor Munish Bharadwaj’s tweet, “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night.” Soon after his comments, Twitterratti commented by saying this was not expected from an Oscar winner and that he was behaving like a troll. Pookutty has reportedly closed his comment section after facing criticism.

This is not the first time that an action film has been linked with LGBTQ themes. After the film was premiered on the OTT platform, many tweeted that they felt that the bromance between the two leading actors in the film Jr NTR and Ram Charan was not platonic, pinkvilla reported.

Meanwhile, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda also took to Twitter saying, “I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story, as you say but even if it was, is ‘gay love story’ a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low.”

“Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd, d banter that already exists in public domain nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders. I rest my case here, ” Rasul tweeted in his reply.

Rasul had won an Oscar in 2009 for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. The same year, he also won won BAFTA Award for Best Sound.