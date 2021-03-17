Oscar Nominations 2021: Priyanka Chopra has a witty retort for Aussie journalist who questions her contribution to movies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced Oscars Nominations 2021 on April 15. (Twitter/@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra made a sharp comeback on an Australian journalist after he questioned the actress and her husband Nick Jonas’ qualification to announce Academy Awards nominations. Replying to the journo, Peter Ford Priyanka shared her filmography and screen credits in India and in Hollywood. She also asked Ford what are his thoughts on what qualifies someone to make an announcement.

Taking to social media Ford had written that he is not sure if their contribution to movies is enough to qualify them for announcing the Oscar nominations. Priyanka’s witty reaction to the journalists’ criticism was received with cheers by her lakhs of fans who called her “the queen”. Netizens also disapproved of his opinion saying that it disregards the importance of world Cinema and its presence at the Oscars and asked Priyanka to ignore such naysayers.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani posting a screenshot of Ford’s post referred to Priyanka’s 80 movies and being listed in Time’s 100 most influential people & Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

Ford’s Twitter bio described him as “the best and most widely heard entertainment reporter” in his country Australia and neighbouring New Zealand.

Priyanka and Nick announced the Oscar nominations on April 16 in all the 23 categories and coincidentally on of the categories, “The Best Adapted Screenplay” had an Indian film, ‘The White Tiger’, both co-produced and co-acted by Priyanka. This the second nod for the film directed by Ramin Bahrani and also starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav after two BAFTA nominations earlier this month.

Priyanka informed her social media followers that she along with her husband Nick Jonas is going to make the Oscars nominations. After making the announcement she shared several BTS pictures with the Oscars replica and thanked the Academy Awards for giving her the opportunity.

Earlier, Priyanka in an interview has spoken about how she chooses not to let social media criticism affect her work or her mental well-being. The actress has faced trolling several times for her dressing to social media posts, but nothing had quite deterred the Baywatch actress who came out stronger every time.