Oscar Awards set to change! Here’s what the Academy is planning to rectify and why; check details

The Academy awards, going forward, will be given based on a new initiative “Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion”.

Movie fans, watch out for big changes as the prestigious Oscar Awards may now include new ‘representation and inclusion standards’. Simply put, it may not be white-centric anymore! After receiving criticism from netizens for many years and a trending OscarsSoWhite accusation for giving majority awards to white people only, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to set the tone right. A much needed move indeed came through a recent notification by the Academy states a new aim that will develop new standards for awards and are expected to be out by July 31, the IE reported. The new standards decided by a task force will not affect the films this year.

The Academy awards, going forward, will be given based on a new initiative “Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion” in order to address all kinds of work and people within the film fraternity. It also aims to remove “institutionalised inequality” in the organisation, the report said. Citing Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, the report highlighted that it was quite urgent to address the inequality issues and therefore, it has been decided that rules will be amended so all the voices are celebrated as well as heard.

It is to note that the Best Picture category will also have a fixed number of 10 nominations which has not been the case earlier and the number of nominations in this category has been fluctuating for a decade now. Producers Guild of America will collaborate with the Academy task force to set the new standards for nominations.

Further it has been decided that most of the senior staff as well as 9,000 members at the Academy will receive an “unconscious bias training”. The board of governors at the Academy has also been revised last week, which now includes almost half women (26) and 12 people of colour of the total 54 members.

The move has come at a time when people have come on streets in many countries (following the death of George Floyd) and are demanding equal treatment for people of colour across the world. Oscars, for long, have been blamed for being centred to whites and making many mistakes like mix-ups by presenters that put people of colour in a discriminatory spot. Notably, one can consider how Halle Berry received an award for Best Actress in 2002 after 73 years since the Academy awards started. Simply put, it actually took more than 73 years for a best actress award to be made truly inclusive!

In 2015, all 20 categories for acting went to white people leading to a mass movement called OscarsSoWhite, which called out the Academy for being biased. Even British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) and Cesar Awards after being criticised for their biased nature changed the standards for nominations.