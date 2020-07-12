Organic Coronavirus vaccine named ‘Big V’: Anand Mahindra cheers Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek

Mahindra complimented Abhishek Bachchan and said that he is like a good son who is always at his father’s side.

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has reacted to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s admission to hospital after they tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Mahindra took to Twitter and replied to 77-years old Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet first. He said that everyone is cheering for him and he has nothing to worry about. Commenting on Amitabh’s strength, he said the actor has nothing to worry about. Mahindra quipped Amitabh possesses a vaccine which is code-named “Big V” which is organic and inbuilt and it grows inside everyone who is a natural fighter.

“There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters,” read the tweet.

Mahindra then complimented Abhishek Bachchan and said that he is like a good son who is always at his father’s side. He urged junior Bachchan (something Abhishek is addressed as) to stay strong and added that he too has inherited the natural vaccine (Big V) from his father who is commonly known as the Big B.

We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. ???????? https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Bollywood’s father-son duo has been admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday after they both tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Currently, they both have mild symptoms of Coronavirus and are being kept at isolation wards. The reports for the rest of the family members are awaited. Meanwhile, their house in Mumbai is being disinfected by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The news of them being positive came after both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and announced their condition and asked everyone who had met them in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19 infection. Currently, they are following all the guidelines directed by BMC, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.