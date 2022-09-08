Opinion: Darlings, Delhi Crime, Jalsa… Here’s a look at what’s working for Shefali Shah as an actor

2022 seems to be Shefali Shah’s year where in just six months she has given four releases – Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2. The actress truly proved her mettle as an actor profoundly every time. It’s truly phenomenal to see how Shefali has been seen playing a pivotal role in strong message films and series, matched with her stronger performance. All these are the reasons that stand as a justification for her winning the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. Currently, Shefali is also winning hearts for her brilliant performance in the much-awaited series Delhi Crime 2.

Shefali is truly an incomparable artist. Her skills as an actor always leaves everyone surprised with some or the other new element and is a screen stealer no matter the size of her role. She is undoubtedly one of the most phenomenal actors that India has ever seen and is currently the biggest, most respected, and loved actor that we have today, an incomparable superstar. Breaking barriers and setting new precedents, her dedication and zest for bringing something new on the screen every time with her vibrant filmography is truly commendable.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.