‘Operation Gold Fish’ teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils the official teaser of military based film

Mahesh Babu lends his support to Aadi’s Operation Gold Fish. (IE)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu officially unveiled the teaser of the film ‘Operation Gold Fish’ from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Maharshi’. Based on a true story ‘Operation Gold Fish’ is helmed by Adivi Sai Kiran.

The film appears to revolve around a bunch of college students who are caught in the cross-fire. ‘Operation Gold Fish’ stars Aadi Saikumar in the lead role as NSG commando Arjun Pandit who heads the mission.

While launching the first look poster of the film, director Trivikram Srinivas said that Abburi Ravi told him that Sai Kiran was making a movie on the issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits about six years ago. He really appreciated Sai Kiran’s effort to tell the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Films are not for entertainment. Any attempt to use the medium to tell the audience truth about many issues should be successful.

Nandi Award-winning Tollywood writer Abburi Ravi will be making his acting debut with this film, where he is playing the role of a terrorist Ghazi Baba.

Watch Teaser:



Airtel 4G girl Sasha Chettri is also making her big screen debut with Sai Kiran’s directorial. The film also stars Karthik Raju, Parvateesham, Nithya Naresh, Manoj Nandam, Krishnudu, Anish Kuruvilla, Rao Ramesh and Ramajogayya Sastry in key roles.

Mahesh Babu’s production house GMB Entertainment (G Mahesh Babu Entertainment) will produce a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando, who rescued 14 hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He took bullets while saving an injured commander.

The movie’s shooting took place in the hilly terrains of Lambasingi and Araku Valley. The shoot has been wrapped up successfully and the post-production works are currently in progress.

Produced by Pratibha Adivi, Keshav Uma Swaroop, Katta Ashish Reddy, Padmanabha Reddy, Garry BH and Satish Degala. The film’s technical crew includes Sricharan Pakala for music, Ramajogayya Shastry for lyrics, Jaipal Reddy Nimmala for cinematography, Garry BH for editing, JK Moorthy for art direction, Ramakrishna and Subbu-Nabha duo for action choreography, and Keerthi for costumes.