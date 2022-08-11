One in five will visit cinema hall once or more in next 60 days: LocalCircles

According to a LocalCircles survey, one in five will visit a cinema hall once or more in the next 60 days. About 29% citizens visited a cinema hall or a multiplex to watch a movie in the last two months, and percentage of citizens who went to a cinema hall/multiplex to watch a movie in the last sixty days rose from 25% in March to 29% in August.

LocalCircles, since August 2020, has been tracking public pulse on cinema halls and has been regularly giving inputs to the government along with recommendations to open and close them in the interest of public safety.

Also Read| UNESCO rejects reports of including a 106-year-old astronomical observatory in endangered heritage list

The survey, released in late March, had 25% of citizens visiting a cinema hall or multiplex in last 60 days and 41% were likely to visit a cinema hall in the next 60 days, which was a 3x or 200% increase from the 14% who had such plans in December 2021, the survey found.

There has been a steady rise in Covid cases across the country with Delhi reporting test positivity rates of 15-17% last week. The reported cases at a national level are about 20,000 despite eight in ten with Covid symptoms not getting a RT-PCR done, according to the survey and hence missing from the officially reported case data.

LocalCircles estimates that India’s daily cases are currently between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh. With no restrictions on movement in public places and low adherence to Covid norms, authorities, businesses and the people are now moving on to live with Covid. While new variants like BA.5 and BA.2.75 are driving the new surge and there is only limited information about their mutations, a large majority of the population has given up on masking and social distancing compliance.