One Direction star Liam Payne heckles Andy Murray in Unicef comedy sketch

One Direction member Liam Payne recently heckled tennis star Andy Murray in a Unicef UK’s Children in Danger Summer Disease Appeal’s short comedy sketch with comedian Jack Whitehall and presenter Clare Balding.

The international children’s organisation uploaded their short comedy sketch on Facebook where the Scottish tennis player took the role of coach trying to get his team ready for a charity tennis match, the Mirror reports.

The 21-year-old singer said that he already knew Whitehall so it was fun playing tennis with the comedian at London’s Queen’s Club and was like a dream come true as the match was against the Scottish tennis ace who even stretched in one of the singer’s shot.

Murray shared that he has supported Unicef for a few years now and when the singer asked him to have a knock up together, it sounded a great idea to try and do something in aid of Unicef to help the children they are working to protect.

This comedy sketch aims to raise awareness and vital funds for children in danger of disease and urges the people to support Unicef’s initiative.