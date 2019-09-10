Onam festival 2019: Mohanlal tweets Uthradam greetings with stunning pookalam

Mohanlal’s Ittymaani: Made in China is battling on Box office with Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Brother’s Day.

Happy Onam 2019: The most celebrated harvest festival of God’s own country, Onam is at its peak. The festival which is celebrated for 10 days, resembles the good time of prosperity and happiness. On the eve of Onam, one of the known faces of Kerala and a famous actor of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal was seen celebrating the festival in traditional style. The actor’s ‘Ittymaani: Made in China’ is doing good in the local cinema. Directed by two debutant Jibu and Joju the movie Ittymaani: Made in China, is attracting attention from the family audience during Onam.

Mohanlal, on Tuesday, September 10, shared a picture of himself on Twitter sharing the Uthradam greetings. The actor appeared in a total traditional attire and was seen around a beautiful Onam Pookalam (flower Rangoli made on the occasion of Onam). While sharing the picture he wrote, “Uthradam greetings to everyone, #Onam2019 #onamcelebration.” The fans reacted in a similar way to the star and shared beautiful Pookalam while wishing him back.

The actor has also shared a tweet earlier celebrating the release of Ittymaani: Made in China. It is to be noted that Ittymaani is battling on Box office with Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Brother’s Day. Since the Prithviraj has appeared in a family-comedy after quite long, Ittymaani is facing a tough challenge from the film. Both Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are at the helm of Malayalam film industry and have a considerable fan following.

Happy to hear the responses and reviews gained by ‘Ittymaani Made In China’, stating that it’s a ‘Clean Family Entertainer’. Celebrate this Onam with Ittymaani

Uthradam marks the star sign on the eve of Thiruvonam festival of Keralites. ‘Uthradam’ refers to a star sign as per the Malayalam calendar that is followed by Keralites worldwide. According to the traditional tales, it is believed the king Mahabali will spend the next four days visiting his erstwhile kingdom and blessing the subjects.

People buy fruits and vegetables along with other provision from the Thiruonam day, on the day of Uthradam. On the day of Thiruvonam, God’s own country gleams in colour and the whole atmosphere is filled with happiness.