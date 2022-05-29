On screen superhumans: Movies and series that provide other-worldly experiences

Films on superhumans and other-worldly creatures have always caught the attention of audiences, be it the popular Star War series or the Avatar film series that have developed a cult status. The popularity of these films has also led to their comic adaptations and adaptations as series, films and more in pop culture. We bring you movies and series that provide other-worldly experiences.

Avatar

The Avatar franchise by James Cameron is a series of science fiction films that became popular immediately after its release for their portrayal of other-worldly creatures. The first film in the series came out in 2009 and was the highest grosser of all times till about a decade after its release. The combined budget of all the films exceeds $1 billion and is known to be the most expensive franchises. Recently, the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released. The film comes out in December this year. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are planned for release in the years 2024, 2026, 2028.

The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings is a three-film series by director Peter Jackson and is based on JRR Tolkien’s novel of the same name. The films The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) feature an ensemble cast of Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler and more. It is set in a fictional middle-earth and follows the hobbit Frodo as he, along with the Fellowship, sets out to destroy the Ring, for the destruction of its maker. All the three films were shot in New Zealand and were considered to be the most ambitious film projects ever with a film budget of $281 million. Till date, the films, which turned out to be huge commercial successes, are regarded as the most influential film series ever. In 2021, the Library of Congress selected the film, The Fellowship of the Ring, for preservation in the US National Film Registry.

Star Wars

The American epic space-opera is a franchise by George Lucas that started in 1977 and became a global pop-culture phenomena. The franchise has branched out into series, films, video games, comic books and more owing to its popularity and fandom. The film is one of the highest grossing media franchises of all times. The series shows the adventures of its characters in a faraway galaxy where humans, robots and aliens co-exist.

She Hulk

Marvel just released the trailer for its series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series stars Tatiana Maslany alongside Mark Ruffalo and is likely to stream from August on Disney Plus. While Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner, the series tracks lawyer Jennifer Walters’ journey to being a superhero. Jennifer is supported by Banner as she transforms into She-Hulk. The eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is produced by the Marvel studios. In the series, Jennifer Walter is shown having a complicated life in her 30s as an attorney. She transforms into the tall green She-Hulk.

The Shape of Water

The 2017 American romantic fantasy drama by Guillermo del Toro stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones and others. The film is set in 1962 and follows a mute cleaner who falls for a humanoid amphibian and helps him escape death. The film was a critical and commercial success and received numerous accolades. The film also got 13 nominations at the 90th Academy Awards.

The Abyss

The 1989 American science fiction by James Cameron stars Ed Harris, Michael Biehn and others. The plot revolves around a strange discovery at the bottom of the ocean. The film won an Academy Award for best visual effects. Based on the screenplay, a novel was written by science fiction author Orson Scott Card. Dark Horse Comics also published a two-issue comic book adaptation.

Prometheus

The 2012 Science fiction horror Prometheus directed by Ridley Scott stars Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw, Michael Fassbender as David, Charlize Theron as Meredith Vickers and more. The film revolves around the crew of the spaceship Prometheus. The idea of the film was conceived as an extension of the Alien franchise. Its sequel Alien: Covenant came out in 2017. The film was earlier named Paradise after John Milton’s Paradise Lost. However, the makers considered that it would reveal too much about the film and later it was renamed Prometheus. Made with an estimated budget of $120-130 million, the film earned $403 million.