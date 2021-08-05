On her 47th birthday, Kajol shares how she married Ajay Devgn after 4 years of dating

After dating for about four years, the couple finally tied the knot in February 1999.

Actor Kajol turns 47 today and on her birthday she has spilled some interesting beans and snippets from her life for her countless fans. The actor not only shared how she met her husband Ajay Devgn and how their lives progressed from thereon and culminated to their marriage but also many funny bits about her relationship with Devgn. She shared how she and Devgn had befooled the media and paparazzi about her wedding venue and how she bad-mouthed Devgn minutes before she met him for the first time. The couple shared their story on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page in their own words, the Indian Express reported.

When did Kajol and Ajay Devgn meet?

Kajol was quoted as saying that she met Devgn for the first time on the sets of Hulchul(1995) when she asked the crew where the film hero was. Kajol said that on being pointed out by the crew, she saw Devgn sitting in a corner in a pensive manner leading her to badmouth him even before they met. In an earlier statement on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Kajol had said that her first impression about Devgn was not amenable as he quietly sat in a corner and smoked one cigarette after the other without talking to anybody.

When and How did the impression change?

Kajol said that the two had become close friends after they started chatting on the film set even as both of them had been dating other people at that time. Kajol in a candid manner also shared that she had also complained about her then boyfriend to Devgn in her conversations. Kajol shared that soon both of them stopped dating others and had an unsaid understanding that they would be together. The actor said that soon the duo started going on long drives, eating dinners together and eventually felt that they should marry. After dating for about four years, the couple finally tied the knot in February 1999.

Hurdles in Kajol and Devgn’s marriage

The frontal opposition to the marriage idea came from Kajol’s father who reportedly did not talk to the actor for four days as he had wanted Kajol to focus on her career then. Kajol shared that Devgn’s parents were on board and after a few days even her father warmed up to the idea and gave his ‘yes’. Fearful of the media and paparazzi ruining their private marriage ceremony, the couple had deceptively given a wrong venue address to the media while they got married at their own home in peace.

Kajol’s acting career

Beginning her career from Bekhudi in the year 1992, Kajol became a household name with the release of her film Baazigar in the year 1993 in which she was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. The association with Shah Rukh Khan continued for decades for the actor. In 1995, the actor arguably did her career’s most successful film- one of Bollywood’s most renowned and all-time favourite Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge(1995)- followed by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). From the beginning of the century, the actor took a back seat as far as acting in films is concerned and featured in limited films every few years like Fanna(2006), U Me Aur Hum (2008), My Name is Khan (2010) among others. She was last seen in Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy which got released on Netflix this year and won accolades for her performance from the audience and critics alike.