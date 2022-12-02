On Boman Irani’s birthday, let’s take a look at interesting facts that you didn’t know about him

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Industry, has continued to charm millions of hearts with his outstanding acting performances in films over the years. As the actor turns 63 today, let’s have a look at the top 5 interesting facts about Boman Irani that you probably didn’t know:

Bollywood debut at 41

The preternaturally talented Irani is an outsider to the Hindi film industry and not many people know that he had his Bollywood debut at the age of 41 proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Although he was a theatre artist already, he moved to mainstream cinema in 2000 and made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Josh. Since then he is everyone’s favourite and has also worked with some of the biggest superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Worked in 88+ films

Boman Irani needs no special introduction to the world of cinema. The remarkable actor, who began his acting career at the age of 41, consistently stands out for his selections of characters and movies. Boman Irani has appeared in roughly 88 films throughout his career and has received numerous honours for his contributions to the world of cinema.

Worked at Taj

Boman Irani experienced a lot of hardships in his early years. But despite everything, he made the decision to keep going. After high school, he joined the Taj Mahal Palace and started working as a waiter and in-room service. He used to move around the hotel with trays in his hands offering food, wine, and beverages in each of the historic, elegant Taj Palace’s rooms and suites. Boman Irani worked there for two years and made some priceless experiences there.

Pursued his hobby of photography

Using the tips he was given while working at the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Boman Irani purchased a camera and began taking sports photos of school football and cricket games, selling them for 20 to 30 rupees. At the age of 32, he shot the World Boxing Championship. He was also the official photographer of the World Cup. After that, his photos and his passion impressed Adajania, who then appointed Irani as the official photographer.

Worked at a bakery and namkeen shop

Boman Irani quit his job and worked at his family’s bakery and namkeen shop at Grant Road to help out his mother shortly after she had an accident. And before he knew it, he had spent 14 years there; it was during this time that he met his wife, got married, and even had children.