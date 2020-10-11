On Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday, celebrities take to social media to wish beloved Big B!

The much celebrated actor has a colourful career spanning over five decades and he also has a huge fan following outside India.
Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration. (Image: PTI)
Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Wishes poured in on Twitter as veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Several celebrities across the film fraternity wished Big B on his birthday. Well-wishers of the actor started flooding the birthday messages on Twitter as soon as the clock struck 12 midnight, causing Big B to take to the microblogging site at wee hours of the day to thank his fans. The veteran actor has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri (1984), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2005) awards, the fourth-highest, third-highest and second-highest civilian honours, respectively, in India.
Celebrities from the south Indian film fraternity also took to Twitter and Facebook to pour birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration, while Mammootty and Mohanlal, celebrated veteran actors in Kerala, wished him on Twitter. Famous Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also joined the wagon to wish Amitabh Bachchan.
My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here’s wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come!
The much celebrated actor has a colourful career spanning over five decades and he also has a huge fan following outside India. While he became popular as the “angry young man” for his action-packed films during his youth, as he has aged, his roles drastically changed and he chose to do movies with social messages like ‘Baghban’, and comedy-dramas like ‘Piku’. He also took to hosting TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which has a successful run of 12 seasons so far, of which Bachchan only sat out of one season due to ill-health.