On Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday, celebrities take to social media to wish beloved Big B!

Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration. (Image: PTI)

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Wishes poured in on Twitter as veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Several celebrities across the film fraternity wished Big B on his birthday. Well-wishers of the actor started flooding the birthday messages on Twitter as soon as the clock struck 12 midnight, causing Big B to take to the microblogging site at wee hours of the day to thank his fans. The veteran actor has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri (1984), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2005) awards, the fourth-highest, third-highest and second-highest civilian honours, respectively, in India.

Amitabh Bachchan birthday wishes: Celebrities send heartfelt messages

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Big B in numerous films including ‘Major Saab’, ‘Satyagraha’ and ‘Bol Bachchan’, wished him a “great year ahead”.

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir ????@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Actor R Madhavan also shared a heartfelt message on the occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Wazir’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari also shared a picture of herself with the veteran actor, calling him a legend “then, now and forever”.

Then, now and forever a legend.

Happy happiest birthday @SrBachchan sir ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DGWc195r4K — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 11, 2020

Actress Parineeti Chopra also shared images of herself with Big B, and said that it would be a long time before another person like Bachchan graces the world.

Sir, it will be another 100 years,

(or maybe never) that the world sees a human being like you. Too much to say, too much learn, but for now, HAPPY BDAY SIR. Health and Happiness to you ???? @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Fyoj4HxOmc — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2020

Celebrities from the south Indian film fraternity also took to Twitter and Facebook to pour birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration, while Mammootty and Mohanlal, celebrated veteran actors in Kerala, wished him on Twitter. Famous Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also joined the wagon to wish Amitabh Bachchan.

A true gem of the Indian Cinema! Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ji. Love and prayers.#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/cBViSbLYNj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 11, 2020

My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here’s wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2020

Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir ???? pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2020

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina were also among Big B’s well wishers.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Amitabh sir. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great day. ???? @SrBachchan — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

Sending my warm birthday wishes to the legendary @SrBachchan sir ???? You are an inspiration to millions across the world. Wishing you good health & happiness always! ???? pic.twitter.com/Jp7ufNqKaG — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) October 11, 2020

The much celebrated actor has a colourful career spanning over five decades and he also has a huge fan following outside India. While he became popular as the “angry young man” for his action-packed films during his youth, as he has aged, his roles drastically changed and he chose to do movies with social messages like ‘Baghban’, and comedy-dramas like ‘Piku’. He also took to hosting TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which has a successful run of 12 seasons so far, of which Bachchan only sat out of one season due to ill-health.