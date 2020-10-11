  • MORE MARKET STATS

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday, celebrities take to social media to wish beloved Big B!

October 11, 2020 2:23 PM

The much celebrated actor has a colourful career spanning over five decades and he also has a huge fan following outside India.

Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration. (Image: PTI)

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Wishes poured in on Twitter as veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Several celebrities across the film fraternity wished Big B on his birthday. Well-wishers of the actor started flooding the birthday messages on Twitter as soon as the clock struck 12 midnight, causing Big B to take to the microblogging site at wee hours of the day to thank his fans. The veteran actor has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri (1984), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2005) awards, the fourth-highest, third-highest and second-highest civilian honours, respectively, in India.

Amitabh Bachchan birthday wishes: Celebrities send heartfelt messages

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Big B in numerous films including ‘Major Saab’, ‘Satyagraha’ and ‘Bol Bachchan’, wished him a “great year ahead”.

Actor R Madhavan also shared a heartfelt message on the occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Wazir’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari also shared a picture of herself with the veteran actor, calling him a legend “then, now and forever”.

Actress Parineeti Chopra also shared images of herself with Big B, and said that it would be a long time before another person like Bachchan graces the world.

Celebrities from the south Indian film fraternity also took to Twitter and Facebook to pour birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Baahubali star Prabhas took to his official Facebook account to thank Big B for being an inspiration, while Mammootty and Mohanlal, celebrated veteran actors in Kerala, wished him on Twitter. Famous Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu also joined the wagon to wish Amitabh Bachchan.

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina were also among Big B’s well wishers.

The much celebrated actor has a colourful career spanning over five decades and he also has a huge fan following outside India. While he became popular as the “angry young man” for his action-packed films during his youth, as he has aged, his roles drastically changed and he chose to do movies with social messages like ‘Baghban’, and comedy-dramas like ‘Piku’. He also took to hosting TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which has a successful run of 12 seasons so far, of which Bachchan only sat out of one season due to ill-health.

