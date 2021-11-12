Om Raut finishes shooting for period drama Adipurush in 103 days; actors in awe as he finishes massive film so soon

Adipurush will hit floors on August 11, 2022 (Photo: Instagram/ Om Raut)

Adipurush: The shoot for multilingual period drama Adipurush has been wrapped up now. Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films, the movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film, starring actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh among others in the lead role, was shot in just 103 days. As the filmmaker wrapped the film, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the film’s entire cast. In the caption, he wrote, “Can’t wait to share with you all the magic we have created”. Check the Instagram post.



In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravana, while Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Ram and Sita, respectively. Sunny Singh will be seen portraying the character of dutiful Lakshman.

Actor Kriti Sanon reshared Om Raut’s post and applauded him for wrapping up such a ‘massive film’, ‘so soon’. The actor said that she misses being on the set of the film and how she has some ‘lovely memories’ from the sets. After wrapping up shoot of the character, Kriti Sanon thanked Om Raut for believing in her and giving her the role. “Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Sunny Singh who will be playing the role of Lakshman also wrote on Instagram, “These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! Speak volumes of a bond shared. My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot. Can’t believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything. 103 days of Adipurush.”

AdiPurush movie has been shot in Hindi and Telugu and is scheduled to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language as well. The film will hit floors on August 11, 2022.