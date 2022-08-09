Olivia Newton-John: Four-time Grammy-winning superstar who ruled billions of hearts through her songs

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar, who ruled the pop charts in the 70s, passed away on Monday at her southern California ranch. Her husband John Easterling took to Facebook and Instagram to share the news. Olivia was 73.

A long-time resident of Australia, she had delivered hits like “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want”-Olivia had also won billions of hearts after playing the role of Sandy in the 1978 blockbuster film ‘Greece’. Informing about her death, Easterling wrote, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he added.

Also read: Aamir Khan on his dream project Mahabharat: ‘It’s not a film, it’s much deeper and I am not ready yet’

Between the years 1973 to 1983, Olivia was one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry across the globe. Just in the US alone, she had 14 top 10 singles. While she also won four Grammys, Olivia also acted alongside John Travolta in Grease. As also with Gene Kelly in Xanadu.

Apart from these, the Travolta-Newton-John duet, “You’re the One That I Want,” was one of the biggest songs of the era , which saw 15 million copies being sold out .

Also read: ‘Star is Born’: Brand Alia’s journey from ‘Student of the Year’ to becoming face of biggest labels

Paying his homage, Tavalta wrote on his Instagram account, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote further.

Her song ‘Physical’ the bouncy, which was released in 1981, topped the charts for at least 10 weeks. The song was also named Billboard’s song of the year even as it was banned in some radio stations.

As the news of her death started spreading, people across the globe, particularly from Australia, started expressing their grief over the death of Olivia.