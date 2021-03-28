Oh-so-pawfect! With 60,000 meals, Singer Mohit Chauhan completes a year of feeding furry friends

Mohit Chahuahn has been feeding stray dogs in Delhi forests since March 25, 2020 (Facebook Image)

It is a year since singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan impressed the internet world with his kind act of feeding stray dogs in Delhi. He has been continuously keeping his fans updated about his daily adventures while feeding 60 to. 70 stray dogs and the initiative recently completed 365 days.

Ever since the 21-day lockdown was announced, several celebs from Sonu Sood to Vikas Khanna set examples makings relief efforts single-handedly and the “Masakali’ singer is one such hero. “60,000 meals|30,000 kgs of rice|10,000 kgs of dry feed|22,000 litres of drinking water|10 successful surgeries|100 medical assistance… Our 365 days of unconditional furry love! Plz look aftr stray animals birds around u” said his tweet.

60,000 meals|30,000 kgs of rice|10,000 kgs of dry feed|22,000 litres of drinking water|10 successful surgeries|100 medical assistance… Our 365 days of unconditional furry love! Plz look aftr stray animals birds around u #animalsarepeopletoo Full video: https://t.co/GqmMG7I2W6 pic.twitter.com/yDf2FqvYTB — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) March 25, 2021

Chauhan has been visiting the forest areas of Delhi every day to feed these dogs who were ignored during the lockdown as people stopped coming out of their homes with the fear of pandemic lurking. In one instance he found a dead puppy and buried it after saying a prayer. The singer saved the brother after making him undergo surgery and after much efforts, it survived.

The singer also tagged celebrities from the film industry and sports circuit drawing their attention and to spread the word on feeding stray dogs and helping them in the lockdown.

It was a joint effort by the singer and his wife Prarthna Gahilote who was recently acknowledged for her work for animals during the pandemic. She was honoured with Women’s Icons and Good Samaritans award, the singer shared on his social media.

The couple took special feeder passes to get inside the forested areas. The area was mapped and the spots where animals are present in need of food were identified.. It takes him three to four hours every day to feed animals utilizing 25 kgs of dry food, 7 litres of milk and 70 litres of water.

The singer also requested his followers to not abandon their pets during the tough times as they do not spread virus.