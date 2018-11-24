Odisha police to beef up security for Shah Rukh Khan after Kalinga Sena threats

By: | Updated: November 24, 2018 3:14 PM

The commissionerate police on Saturday said that adequate security measures will be taken for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan to Odisha after the Kalinga Sena threatened to throw ink on his face.

Odisha police, Shah Rukh Khan odisha visit, Kalinga Sena, ashoka, men's hockey world cup, Kalinga war The Kalinga Sena, a fringe outfit in Odisha, has threatened to throw ink on the actor’s face for distorting history in his film “Ashoka” that was released 17 years ago. (PTI)

The commissionerate police on Saturday said that adequate security measures will be taken for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan to Odisha after the Kalinga Sena threatened to throw ink on his face. The Kalinga Sena, a fringe outfit in Odisha, has threatened to throw ink on the actor’s face for distorting history in his film “Ashoka” that was released 17 years ago.

It also threatened to show him black flags on his arrival during the inauguration of the Men’s Hockey World cup scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium here on November 27. “We will take adequate security measures for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan during hockey world cup. However, the schedule of the actor is yet to be reached,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

Also readBadhaai Ho Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film continues to win hearts

Hemant Rath, the chief of the outfit, demanded an apology from Shah Rukh for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in “Asoka”. The outfit alleged that the film dishonoured the state’s culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Odisha police to beef up security for Shah Rukh Khan after Kalinga Sena threats
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition