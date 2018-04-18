October box office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer steady on day 5, garners Rs 2.61 crore

With choices like October at the peak of his career and with a reputation of no box office duds so far, this was surely a bold move on Varun Dhawan’s part.

October box office collection: Five years and 10 films old Varun Dhawan is on a roll after receiving immense appreciation for his latest film October. With the release of October, Varun has proved his mettle as a versatile actor and shaken off the tag of being just a boy next door. Despite the fact that October is not a regular commercial film, October started off on a good note. Besides, this was the first time when Varun was venturing into a role which was so unusual, given the list of films he has starred in.

Audience and critics were skeptic about Varun’s audacious move but he left his detractors stunned with his graceful and soothing performance in Soojit Sircar helmed October. The film on day 5 has made Rs 2.61 crore. Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, ” October is ROCK-STEADY… Metros/plexes are consistently contributing to the revenue… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. India biz.”

This film mainly caters to the multiplex audiences where the business is continuing as per estimates. Critics and reviewers have been showering immense appreciation for not only the actor’s performance but the way Soojit Sircar has treated the subject.

The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Both Soojit and Juhi Chaturvedi have worked together in films like Vicky Donor and Piku. Soojit’s third Bollywood directorial venture October is unlike his last releases Vicky Donor and Piku which are light on the palette.

Inspite of October being Varun Dhawan’s slowest start at the box office, critically this is his best. Varun Dhawan’s last film was Judwaa 2 which has been successful in terms of its box office business. With choices like October at the peak of his career and with a reputation of no box office duds so far, this was surely a bold move on Varun Dhawan’s part.