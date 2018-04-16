October Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu starrer earns big at the BO

October Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan starrer October is doing good business at the box office. In the first three days, the movie has earned a decent Rs 20.25 crore at the box office.

October Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan starrer October is doing good business at the box office with the film earning a decent Rs 20.25 crore at the box office in the first three days since its release. October is expected to continue with the same trend of growth at the box office in weekdays as well. Varun Dhawan starrer October started off slow on Friday, however, over the weekend the movie collection picked up the pace.

According to the popular Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, October has earned Rs 7.74 crore at the box office on Day 3. On Friday, the movie earned Rs 5.04 crore and picked up pace on Saturday, Rs 7.47 crore. That means over the weekend the movie has earned, a total of Rs 20.25 crore. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon… While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.”

As for Varun Dhawan, October has been his slowest start at the box office. However, with the pace it has picked up over the weekend should mint more money at the box office on the weekdays. In October, Varun Dhawan is seen in a very different role which is quite contrary to his image in Bollywood. Dhawan seems to make a lot more money with masala entertainers, however, with Shoojit Sircar’s flick he has taken a different route. Critics and his fans have admired his role and praised his acting in October.

It is definitely not his first tryst with experimenting with a different role. In the past, Varun Dhawan has done movies such as “Badlapur”, which is completely different from what he usually does. October has been directed by Shoojit Sarkar and writer of the flick is Juhi Chaturvedi. The duo has worked together in movies like Vicky Donor and Piku in the past. October also sees Banita Sandhu making her debut.