Nusrat Jahan becomes mother of baby boy

Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said.
Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.
Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.
Jahan’s actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said.
Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”
