Nushrratt Bharuccha’s next is a drama-thriller titled Akelli; Details inside

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been raising the bar with her choice of brave subjects for movies, will be seen next in a drama-thriller titled Akelli. Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debut as a director with this film.

Akelli is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Speaking about the film, the producer and Founder of Dashami Stu dioz,Nitin Vaidya expressed, “We are thrilled to announce Akelli starting Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman’s battle against all odds. The film’s subject is very different and as a storyteller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie.“

Bharuccha most recently starred in the social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari. She will be next seen in Ram Setu and Selfiee.