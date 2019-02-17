NTR Mahanayakudu trailer: Balakrishna-Krish film is intense political drama

Do you think NTR Mahanayakudu will work at the box office and do justice to NTR’s rich legacy? (Photo Source: Indian Express)

NTR Mahanayakudu trailer: The official trailer of NTR Mahanayakudu is out and it is a treat for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s (NBK) fans. In it, NBK is seen mouthing some fiery dialogues and doing justice to NTR’s mass leader image. Balakrishna’s magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, hit the screens on January 9, 2019, as the first big release of the Sankranti season amidst high expectations. While the film received rave reviews from the target audience, it failed to rake in the moolah and turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. It’s the second part, titled NTR Mahanayakudu, is set to release on February 22, 2019.

Watch NTR Mahanayakudu trailer:

While there were reports that Ram Gopal Varma faced backlash for portraying Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light, the trailer of Mahanayakudu hints that Krish has made Nadendla Bhaskara Rao as the antagonist. Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who is playing the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam, seems to be having a meaty role in the film. Rana Daggubati is extremely convincing as Chandrababu Naidu – the incumbent CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Sumanth, Aamani and Manjima Mohan are other characters in the film, which has music by Keeravani.

Directed by Krish, NTR Mahanayakudu also features Vidya Balan in the lead. Actors Rana Daggubati and Kalyan Ram too are a part of the cast. So, do you think NTR Mahanayakudu will work at the box office and do justice to NTR's rich legacy?