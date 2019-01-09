NTR Kathanayakudu released: 5 facts about NTR that we would see in the biopic!

Balakrishna’s NTR: Kathanayakudu is helmed by Krish. (Photo Source”: Indian Express)

Tollywood is buzzing in great anticipation as one of the most exciting biopics has hit the theatres today. Legendary actor, filmmaker, producer, politician and former Andhra Pradesh CM, NT Rama Rao’s life story is being brought to life by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will be playing the legend in the biopic. The first part of the film, Kathanayakudu has released whereas the second part, Mahanayakudu will be released on January 24. The release date has a historical significance to it, as in 1983, on this date NTR was sworn in as the 10th and the first non-Congress Chief Minister of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Considering how NT Rama Rao led an invigorating life by finding himself in the top spot of Telugu film industry and soon, running the state as their Chief Minister, it is a story worth the fanfare.

According to film critic Ramesh Bala, NTR’S USA premiers have already reached $440K and has beaten the record of Gautamiputra Satakarni’s $375K.

Ramesh Bala’s Tweet:

#NTRKathanayakudu #USA  Box Office Premieres at 7.45 PM PST Tuesday : $431,103[₹2.97 Crs] from 169 Locs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2019

NT Rama Rao has had a very illustrious life which we will see in the upcoming biopic. However, we really do hope that some of these pointers are given extra attention as it added glory and eminence to his tale.

How he became the face of Lord Krishna

The story of how NT Rama Rao managed to become the face of Hindu gods in movies is a very interesting tale. Films weren’t even his jam as he came from a poor agrarian family with a Bachelor’s Degree that qualified him to be a civil servant. How did he manage to get his big break in films? It would be nice if the makers are able to shed some light on this important aspect of his life.

The filmography up to over 300 films

After quitting his job, NTR joined the film industry with his first film releasing in 1949. From 1949 he made films up until 1982 before quitting it to form his political party. It is said that during his film career, he starred in about 300 films and directed more than a dozen! How did he manage to reach this feat of achievement? Another good story that the filmmakers can shed some light on.

How he formed TDP in 1982

What made NTR form TDP, Telugu Desam Party? While one entire phase of his life explored his filmography and interest in filmmaking, the other phase of his life was dedicated to politics and working for the benefit of the people. What made him go through the transition?

Political career of NTR

During his political career, NTR faced various ups and downs. He started some populist initiatives such as midday meals, subsidies for people below poverty line, the ban of alcohol, however, these had some grave repercussions on the economy of the state. The party lost votes but regained them with new methods introduced. Many milestones and setbacks were etched in the books of Andhra Pradesh’s political history that were contributed by NT Rama Rao.

Role of his wives in his life

Rama Rao was married twice in his life. His first wife Basavtarakam Nandamuri played a pivotal role in his life. However she passed away and after nine years, Rama Rao married Lakshmi Parvathi. Rama Rao had great ambitions for Parvathi whom he wanted to groom to be his successor in politics. However, he was faced by some dissension directed by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son-in-law.

In March 2018, the NTR biopic was launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at a grand event. Initially, Director Teja was supposed to helm the project. But, he opted out after a few days of production, citing ‘creative differences.’

The film is being directed by Krish and produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film has a plethora of cast ranging from Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menen, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and more.