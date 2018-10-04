NTR biopic release date, name announced

The name of the film has been announced. (Photo: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)

The makers of the film based on legendary NT Rama Rao have now changed the name of the film to Kathanayakudu (Hero). “The story of a man who defined the word protagonist n the Telugu Cinema’s magnificent #Kathanayakudu #NTR (sic),” said a tweet by NBK FILMS which is producing the movie on Thursday. The film will release on January 9.

“#NTRBiopic finalises the release date: 9 Jan 2019… Nandamuri Balakrishna as the legendary #NTR in #NTRBiopic – #Kathanayakudu… Costars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth… Directed by Krish… Produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati,” tweeted trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the role of NT Rama Rao, the veteran actor, producer and politician who went on to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh three time between 1983 and 1995.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the others who are part of the star cast include Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. It has been produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati. This will be Vidya and Jisshu’s debut movie in Telugu film industry.

Krish has been asked to direct the film after director Teja decided to opt out due to “creative differences”. Rana Daggubati will play the role of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is the son-in-law of the legendary NTR. The actor has already started shooting for this film.

Sumanth will be seen as late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in this biopic. Also part of star cast is Nandamuri Kalyanram. He will be playing the role of deceased Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road accident.

The makers of the movie have also released a new poster showing Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the role of his legendary father NT Rama Rao. The producers have also been coming out with a series of photos to bring back old memories of the Telugu the Telugu superstar and other popular stars of his time.