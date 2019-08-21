Now, Pakistan wants Priyanka Chopra to be denotified from UN post

Priyanka Chopra is a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for peace.

The human rights ministry of Pakistan on Wednesday wrote to UNICEF regarding Priyanka Chopra’s statement supporting Indian defence forces after the Balakot airstrike. The Indian Air Force conducted a series of Air Strikes to destroy and eliminate terrorist camps in Balakot. Priyanka Chopra who is a United Nation Goodwill Ambassador for peace in a tweet wrote “Jai Hind Indian Armed Forces.” The human rights ministry of Pakistan in the letter to UNICEF stated that “Priyanka Chopra’s support for the Modi government’s violation in Kashmir validates that she be immediately denotified from the post.”

The Bollywood actor recently got into a verbal exchange with a Pakistani woman at an event in the US. The Pakistani women accused the actor of hypocrisy concerning her reaction to the Indian Air Force’s strike in Balakot, following the Pulwama terror strike in February.

According to media reports, the Pakistani minister, Shireen Mazari in a letter marked to Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director also mentioned the decision of Indian government to abrogate Article 370.

The Pakistani minister criticised the Modi-led NDA government’s policies and blamed Priyank for publically endorsing the Indian government’s position, and supporting ‘the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister.’

“What Chopra is doing goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill. She is supposed to uphold as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace. Chopra’s jingoism and her extended support to the Modi government’s violation of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, and her support for war including nuclear war, totally undermines the credibility of the United Nation’s position to which she has been elevated,” the Pakistani minister wrote.

The “Human Rights Minister” of Pakistan further said that “Till the time Priyanka Chopra holds UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace position, the very idea of it nothing but a mockery globally.”

In a verbal tussle between Priyanka Chopra and Pakistani women on August 12, Chopra was being questioned on her tweet about the IAF’s strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot. The video recordings of this incident went viral on social media. The celebrity was attending a BeautyCon event in Los Angeles, where she was confronted by Ayesha Malik. Malik said that Chopra had “encouraged nuclear war against Pakistan by extending support to the Indian Armed Forces on Twitter.”

Priyank Chopra reverting to this had said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me (SIC).”

The actress has made clear that she is not fond of war but she a patriot and will stand by her country always and that is her middle ground to it. Priyanka encouraged love over war while replying to the Pakistani women’s accusations.