Now, Kangana Ranaut has thanked media in a video message from Manali; Watch

A controversy was sparked when Kangana allegedly blamed a media person for his bad comments

Kangana Ranaut has released a video on social media where she thanked her fans and people of media just a few days after her movie Judgemental Hai Kya marked its box office release and received good reviews from the critics. The movie has attracted a lot of attention since its poster was released and so does the actress featured in the film. Judgemental Hai Kya released this Friday and has done significant business over the weekend. Kangana Ranaut, who is mostly in news for some or the other reason, recently featured in a video posted on her official Instagram account and on her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. In the video, Kangana can be seen at a very serene location near Manali and she is thanking the audience of her film for praising her movie. Judgemental Hai Kya is a Psyco-thriller and a dark comedy which touches the aspect of the life of a girl who has acute psychosis. A controversy was sparked when Kangana allegedly blamed a media person for his bad comments.

In the video that was posted on Twitter, Kangana said ” A big thanks to all who showed love for Judgemental Hai Kya and gave a positive response to the film. ‘Bobby'(enacted by Kangana) is a unique girl and who has been unlucky due to some circumstance. It gives me great hope about our next generations achieving equal human rights when a person like her, very different from others, gets so much, love, affection and acceptance.”

Kangana also thanked people of the media industry and said that she is thankful for all her friends in media with whom she was upset. “The way my friends in media have objectively presented the movie calling it an acclaimed thriller of 2019, fills me with gratitude. I am grateful to them eternally for treating a work of art as art and giving uninfluenced and unbiased remarks. This is what has always inspired me and I will always be thankful to you all,” Kangana said in her statement in the video.

Rangoli Chandel, sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut, on her twitter while sharing the video wrote “Dear friends Kangana has sent this video message and lots of love. Do watch.” Earlier the actress’ team shared the video on social media and captioned it as, “Kangana Ranaut’s Thank you message for the media and her fans for making Judgemental Hai Kya a success. The actress who has three national awards in her name takes a moment to thank her fans and the members of the media for the success of her movie.”

The box office score of Judgemental Hai Kya was Rs 19 crore after Sunday’s collection. The Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s psychological-thriller was slow on Friday but gained momentum at the box office on Saturday. The movie adding up a satisfactory Rs 7.7 crore on Sunday, collected a total of around Rs 19 Crore in its opening weekend.

The movie is expected to earn Rs 30 crore by the end of this week but its struggle at box office is going to get worse as it will be sharing platform with two international Box office giants as the next movie of the Fast and Furious franchise is set to release on August 2 and The Lion King is already sharing platform with the movie.