Now, Bollywood’s Gen Z flock to YouTube!

Celebrities are a big buzzword in the entertainment industry. No doubt, YouTube has given the world a major chunk of some of the best celebrities we are familiar with today. For Indians, youngsters like Bhuvan Bam (BB), Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) and Shirley Setia are the best examples. Now, you can spot that there are recent trends of Bollywood stars coming up with their personal YouTube channel, which is something different. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Disha Patani came up with their own personal YouTube channels. So, does this trend mean that the Gen Z of Bollywood fraternity want to stay in sync with their fans as well as keep themselves connected through YouTube as a medium? Note that this might also help them to maintain their popularity in the long run. A well-known fact in the entertainment industry, be it Indian or global, is that to stay in the hearts of fans is a necessity, not a luxury, given the competition between talented artists. The film industry can act harshly on the career-front. As for actors and actresses, being in a profession which is full of career-related risk and one wrong step can lead to the instant downfall in popularity which also means that maintaining a direct connection to the fans and followers is the only remedy. The internet and social media platforms like YouTube can serve as a big help when it comes to maintaining a close bond with fans and the industry.

Most of these stars are sharing their hobbies, interests and social causes along with some entertainment content on their personal channels. For instance, Alia Bhatt with 864K subscribers on her YouTube channel shares her Lifestyle with her fans, which includes her house-interior and decor ideas, her clothing, beauty and styling ideas, her morning routine and many more things related to her personal life.

The famous star kid Varun Dhawan with 87.8K subscribers on his personal YouTube channel mostly shares his fitness ideas and about the brands that he prefers. Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aryan and Disha Patani are still quite new on YouTube as all three have joined the video-sharing platform recently.

Why YouTube for Bollywood stars when there are other social media platforms?

Consider the amount of time bought on other social media platform in comparison to YouTube. Social media experts believe that if a person is using platforms like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, the chances of him/her escaping the content is much higher when compared to YouTube. Thus, YouTube is much preferred by ‘Gen Z’ to connect to the audience as it buys more screen time when compared to other social media platforms.

Basically, the whole mechanism behind all the personal YouTube channel is the chemistry and relation a star needs to maintain with their fans and followers. Once someone had gained popularity, people start following them loyally. Also, their interest and curiosity about a star’s personal lifestyle could be another clincher. YouTube, being a reliable video sharing platform, is the best option for the new generation celebs to keep in touch with their fans and give them the desired content as suggested by entertainment and film industry expert.

Looks like these Gen Z Bollywood stars have decoded the path to maintain a long term connect to their fans. Let’s see who joins them next.