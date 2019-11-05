Now, a woman superhero trilogy featuring Ichadhari Nagin!

The movies of the trilogy will be based on a folklore and a best-selling book.

A modern take on ‘Ichadhari Nagin’ might soon be the next visual treat for cinema enthusiasts! Actor Nikhil Dwivedi plans to produce a female superhero trilogy featuring nagins for his next project. After the blockbuster success of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starring Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor and producer is all set to work on the production of an all-female superhero trilogy featuring nagins. The movies of the trilogy will be based on a folklore and a best-selling book.The films are also said to be a modern version on the cinematic concept of Ichadhari Nagin, who is a shape-shifting serpent. The concept of nagins wielding superpowers have been a popular adaptation for film writers and producers in India.

According to a report by The Indian Express, as of now, no actress has boarded the project led by Nikhil Dwivedi. The producer is still searching for the perfect heroine for the role in the trilogy. With time, if everything goes well for the project, the country will get its very first female-led superhero movie.

Meanwhile, Ichadhari nagin as a concept in pop culture and commercial cinema has been a widely accepted tool in India. The television drama series named ‘Nagin’ starring Mouni Roy in its early seasons on Colors TV is the most recent example of the same. The television drama is created by Ekta Kapoor and was first telecast on November 1, 2015. Nagin was originally created as a supernatural romance and drama.

On the professional front, Nikhil Dwivedi is keeping busy and has his hands as he is also bankrolling the highly-anticipated project for many, namely Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Dwivedi is co-producing the movie with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films. Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudheva and features actors Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep as well as debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The film is slated for official release on December 20.