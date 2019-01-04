Now a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, check who will essay PM’s role and other details

File pic of PM Narendra Modi.

Seems like this is a season of biopics. After the controversial biopic on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by Vijay Gutte, Mary Kom fame director Omung Kumar is going to direct a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Produced by Sandip S Singh, the movie will be titled PM Narendra Modi, film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar Tweeted.

Must Must Watch ????????!!! Biopic on the PM @narendramodi essayed by @vivekoberoi will be titled #PMNarendraModi. It will be produced by #SandipSsingh and directed by @OmungKumar. First poster to be launched by CM of Maharashtra, @Dev_Fadnavis on 7th Jan … shoot starts mid Jan — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 4, 2019

Film actor Vivek Oberoi will play the title role of PM Narendra Modi. The first poster of the movie will be launched by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 7. According to Girish Johar, the shooting of film based on PM Modi’s life will start from mid-January.

2019 is the year of General Elections and movies with political undertones are going to be the flavour of season. Down South, in Tollywood, a biopic on Telugu stalwart NT Rama Rao is going to hit the theatres soon. Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is also in news. Kher’s film is based on a book by Sanjay Baru, former media advisor to the then PM Manmohan Singh.

Recently a case was filed against Anupam Kher by a Bihar-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha. Ojha has alleged that the film is maligning the image of eminent politicians of India, specifically ex-PM Manmohan Singh.