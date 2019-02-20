Notebook new poster out: Salman Khan introduces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal!

Salman Khan introduces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. (Image Source: TARAN ADARSH/TWITTER)

After launching brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Bollywood through Loveyatri, Salman Khan is all set to introduce two fresh faces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal to the glam world. Pranutan and Zaheer are making their Bollywood debut with Filmistaan, director Nitin Kakkar’s film Notebook, which is a love story set in Kashmir.

The makers today released a new poster of the film featuring Pranutan and Zaheer. In the poster, Pranutan and Zaheer can be seen all set to leave with bags on their shoulder.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing the poster, wrote that the trailer of the film will release on 22 Feb 2019. “Salman Khan introduces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, a new poster of Notebook, directed by Nitin Kakkar, produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, 29 March 2019 release.”

Interestingly, Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear’s actor Nutan.

Trailer on 22 Feb 2019… Salman Khan introduces Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal… New poster of #Notebook… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde… 29 March 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/A4tD8OTl7B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Zaheer Iqbal hailing from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood.

The whole movie begins and ends in Kashmir and the makers shot for 43 days in the valley. Notebook is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. It is slated to release on March 29.

Reportedly, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has been removed from Notebook, following the blanket ban on Pakistani artistes imposed by All India Cine Workers’ Association.

The producers associated with the film have reportedly decided to contribute Rs 22 lakh for the families of martyrs of the terror attack. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman Khan Films and Cine 1 Films made a joint statement that the entire crew could shoot safely in the Valley primarily due to the efforts of the CRPF, the Indian Army, and also the people of Kashmir, who have constantly ensured that law and order prevail in the region even under the most extreme circumstances. Condolences to their families.

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families… #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

It also further added that Atif Aslam’s song is all set to be re-recorded soon with a new singer.