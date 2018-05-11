Not a good news for John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan

The first trailer of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ was released today.

On the day when the trailer of John Abraham starrer Parmanu made its way to the internet, one of the producers of the movie, Kriarj Entertainment Private Limited has decided to move out of the project. Prerna Arora from Kriarj Entertainment said, “We always believe and continue to follow the philosophy that the film is bigger than any individual or company. We look forward to diving into our future films and providing wholesome entertainment.”

Kriarj Entertainment has worked in movies such as Rustom, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Padman and recently released Pari. The company was founded in 2015. Parmanu is all set to hit the movie theatres on May 25. And now the movie will list John Abraham’s JA Entertainment as the sole producer.

It is learnt that now Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is expected to bear the cost of print and advertising of the movie. The company will now distribute the film across India. The verdict came from Justice Kathawalla’s chamber in the Bombay High Court.

As per the judgement, it is now Zee Studios who will distribute the film in international markets whereas the John Abraham owned company, JA Entertainment, will be tagged as the producer of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’. Kyta Productions will now be credited for their contribution towards the movie. Earlier, an FIR was filed in the Khar police station after a criminal complaint was filed by Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment. In its statement, KriArj said that it continues to be the sole and exclusive owner of the film’s rights ‘including being joint and equal owners and joint producers of the film along with JA Entertainment.

Meanwhile, when the debacle about the movie was going on, the first trailer of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ was released today. Producer and lead actor of the movie John Abraham tweeted, “Salute to those maverick minds who powered us with nuclear strength 20 years ago today! For a glimpse of this incredible story watch the #ParmanuTrailer Now!”

The movie will lock horns with Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on May 25. The movie has seen a lot of delays as it was supposed to hit the theatres last year.

Actress Diane Penty on twitter shared her excitement about the movie. She wrote, “So proud to be a part of this film… It was a defining moment in our history and is a story that needs to be told. Presenting the #ParmanuTrailer… Made even more special as it’s the 20th anniversary of #Pokhran2 today!”