Normal for producers to avoid clash with ‘Thackeray’, movie on Shiv Sena founder, says Aamir Khan

There is no bigger star than Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Maharashtra and it would not be surprising if a producer decides against releasing his or her film on the day a movie on the late political leader hits theatres, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said Friday. The superstar, who is also a filmmaker, said producers always look for a “good date” to release their films.

The 53-year-old actor added it was “normal” for producers to not release their respective movie on a date when another big film is hitting theatres. Khan’s comments came amid media reports claiming that release of two flicks ‘Cheat India’ and ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ – was being postponed in view of a film on Thackeray making it to theatres on January 25 to avoid a clash of the three movies at the box office.

The film, ‘Thackeray’, is based on the Shiv Sena stalwart’s life and has actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying the role of the late leader. “Every producer wants his/her film to release on a good (suitable) date…Each producer also wants (date of release of) his/her film to not clash with any other big film. I think, there is no bigger star than Balasahab in Maharashtra,” Khan said.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after he launched a portal (www.childobesity.in) here along with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan. “So, no one would want to clash with that (release of the film `Thackeray’). So, it is a normal thing. I don’t think there is any surprise,” he added. Khan said it was obvious that everyone in the state would like to see the film based on Thackeray. “So, no producer on his/her own would want to clash his film’s release with that of Thackeray,” he said.

While launching the website, created by bariatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Borude, Khan said efforts should be made to tackle malnutrition and also child obesity. He maintained children should be given right diet and opined surgery to lose weight should be the last resort. “We are what we eat,” he said and hoped the portal would help parents and children to lead a healthy life. To a question, Khan said the work done by the ‘Paani Foundation’, a NGO of which he is one of the founders, in drought-hit rural pockets of Maharashtra was a “success” story.

He pitched for carrying out forestation to tackle water woes. On his part, Mahajan observed that obesity among children was rising in both urban and rural areas. Citing a World Health Organisation report, he said 22 per cent children were found to be obese in India. “Definitely, this initiative (the website) will help larger section of the society. The government will give whatever help possible,” the minister added.