No Time To Die Premiere: Daniel Craig walks red carpet as James Bond one last time, Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in golden gown

September 29, 2021 3:47 PM

No Time To Die sees Bond come out of retirement in Jamaica to help track down a new villain armed with lethal technology.

After much ado, Daniel Craig aka James Bond is returning to theatres near you for the last time and the world premiere for the 25th franchise of the spy universe happened in London on Tuesday. The 53-year-old English actor will retire as James Bond after the release of No time To Die. The film releases worldwide and in cinemas on September 30.

Daniel Craig started his journey as a spy in 2006 film Casino Royale. This was followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Earlier, the film was slated to release in April 2020. However, the release date was pushed several times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the movie is finally releasing at theaters after a 18-month delay.

Bond Girl Ana de Armas, and new villain Oscars winning Rami Malek was also present at the premiere. The world premiere also had the British Royal Family in attendance. Director Gurinder Chaddha, shared a video where the Royal Family were spotted giving James Bond Daniel Craig a standing ovation! She wrote, “Here we go! #RoyalsFamily out to support #NoTimeToDie and #britishcinema with a Japanese American director excited (sic)!”

Kate Middleton and Duchess of Cambridge also arrived on the red carpet to attend the world premiere dressed in a dazzling golden gown with a plunging neckline and patterned sequin detailing accompanied by Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. The Duke on the other hand looked dashing in his black velvet tuxedo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined at the Royal Albert Hall by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

According to the Kensington Palace official social media account, the world premiere “will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and GCHQ.”

Running at nearly three hours long, the $200 million film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, as from its trailer promises the usual Bondesque heavy octane action sequences, car chases and stunts in picturesque locations, including the cave dwellings of the southern Italian city of Matera. French actress Lea Seydoux reprises her role as Madeleine Swann from 2015’s Spectre. Rami Malek joins the franchise, one of Hollywood’s most valuable, as villain Safin.

