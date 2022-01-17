No Sacred Games 3 happening: Anurag Kashyap calls out casting ‘scamster’ for web series, shares screengrab on Instagram

Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial project was Netflix’s 2020 film’ Choked’.

Sacred Games: Director-producer Anurag Kashyap is recently seen lashing out at a fake casting profile on popular photo-sharing app Instagram. The profile claims about casting for the Season 3 of popular web series on Netflix Sacred Games.

The first season (eight episodes) of Sacred Games was released on Netflix, July 5 2018 in 191 countries. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the web series featured Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The second season was however directed by Neeraj Ghaywan of “Masaan” fame.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap shared the screenshot of the Instagram story and requested his followers to report the scamster and spread the word.

“This man is a scamster, please report him. There is no season 3 of sacred games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person soon”, Kashyap wrote in this profile. Check the post here.

In the screenshot, as you can see, it was mentioned that “female” actors of the different age groups who are “ok with bold scenes” are required.

The note shared by the fake casting agent read, “Hello All Finally the Opportunity has come Casting for Sacred Games 3 Netflix Series Direct – Anurag Kashyap Female 20 -27 years To play lead Role Must be ok with bold scenes Female 20 -28 years Second lead to play dancer Must be ok with bold scenes Female 30 – 40 yeas To play village aunt Must be ok with bold scenes Female 50+ years to play villain Must be ok with bold scenes Male 20-28 years to play agent Make-up Artist Fashion stylist Shoot in Mumbai Shoot dates to be announced soon.”

Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial project was Netflix’s 2020 film’ Choked’. The movie was based on demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher, Amruta Subhash, Roshan Mathew, Upendra Limaye, Rajshri Deshpande, the movie received mixed responses from the critics and audience.