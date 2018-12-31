No Plans for New Year’s Eve? Binge watch these top rated Bollywood films

The year 2018 turned out to be a good one for audiences who were served with some good films by Bollywood which is usually known to churn out masala entertainers. Directors and writers took risks which paid off well. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana came out at top with two of his films – ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badhai Ho’ – making it to the top-rated films of the year by IMDb.

Rajkumar Rao and Alia Bhatt too tasted success with Stree and Raazi, both of which were given a thumbs up by the audiences and critics alike. Sanju, while being criticised for ‘whitewashing’ Dutt’s life, still received a good reaction from the audience. Akshay Kumar’s winning streak continued with Padman which was rated 8.1 by IMDb. Mukkebaaz tied with Padman with a rating of 8.1.

This year also marked the acting debut of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City which also made it to the list.

The IMBd list is decided by the viewers who rank films on a scale of 10 points on the website.

Andhadhun



Andhadhun was crowned the top-rated Bollywood film of 2018. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the Ayushman, Tabu-starrer is a story of a blind pianist whose life is changed after a series of mysterious events and report a crime he never actually witnessed.

Hey Ram Hamne Gandhi Ko maar Diya



Helmed by Naeem Siddiqui, this movie as the name suggests has been inspired by non-violence initiative undertaken by Mahatma Gandhi (Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi) during the struggle for Independent India from 1915 to 1947. The film with a fresh take on the Independence movement has an ensemble cast of actors such as Samiksha Bhatnagar, Subrat Dutta, Jatin Goswami and Pratima Kazmi.

The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City



Needless to say, Mumbai has been an ambition for many but only a few go on to achieve their dreams. With Tariq Khan as the director of the film, the story is set in the city of Mumbai, and revolves around the lives of seven individuals who are at the edge of depression while struggling with their emotional and financial problems.

Badhaai Ho



Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao star alongside Ayushman Khurana who plays a young man who faces embarrassment in society at large because his mother is pregnant. The film has been direcetd by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Sanju



With Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju, the Rajkumar Hirani film chronicles the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt, detailing his film career, his struggle in jail and personal upheavals. Kapoor is ably supported by actors such as Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal.

Padman



Padman is based on real-life hero Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the story about a man who sets out to change menstruation practices that affect the life of rural women in India by creating a low-cost sanitary pad machine as an alternative for these women. Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor and Jyoti Subhash complete the cast of the film.

Mukkabaaz



With Anurag Kashyap at the helm, Vineet Kumar Singh plays a struggling boxer who wants make it big in the boxing world. The film stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Zoya Hussain and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Stree



Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles, Stree is a creative mix of comedy-horror genres and is based on the popular folk legend of “Nale Ba” in Karnataka in the 1990s.

The plot is set in Chanderi, a small town where the people live in fear of an evil spirit named “Stree” who kidnaps men at night during the festivals.

Raazi



Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the plot revolves around a Kashmiri woman who spies on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 as an undercover RAW agent by marrying a Pakistani army officer. Meghna Gulzar is the director of the film that also starred Vicky Kaushal, Iqbal Syed, Jaideep Ahlawat, Khalid Mir and Soni Razdan.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran



Abhishek Sharma of the Tere Bin Laden fame, directed Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran that stars John Abraham, Boman Irani, Diana Penty and Anuja Sathe in pivotal roles in a story detailing India’s second confidential nuclear test series at Pokhran led by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam which was during the tenure of the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.