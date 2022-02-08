No one expected Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to be such a big hit! Here’s what movie’s Hindi distributor said

Manish’s investments in south Indian movies have actually paid off with a major theatrical launch of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in north India.

The Hindi belt of the theatre-going audience has acquired a taste for south Indian mass movies that are generally different from Bollywood movies and Manish Shah, the chairman of Goldmines Telefilms has a great role in it. From the early 2000s, Manish Shah has been picking up some of the most sensational south Indian movies and dubbing them in Hindi for the audience in the North and the first movie dubbed by him was Mass, the Indian Express reported.

In 2004, a movie starring Nagarjuna in the lead role that was directed by Raghava Lawrence was dubbed by Manish under the Hindi title of Meri Jung: One Man Army. Since then, dubbed movies have found a cult amongst the Hindi audience to a point that movies like Pushpa the Rise, posing a challenge to mainstream Hindi movies.

Manish’s investments in south Indian movies have actually paid off with a major theatrical launch of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in north India. The Hindi version of the movie was released on December 24 last year, on 1600 screens and is still available on around 1000 screens, even after the seventh week despite its release on Amazon Prime Video that happened in January.

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise alone collected Rs 100 crore, making it the fifth south Indian movie after Baahubali 1 and 2, 2.0 and Saaho. Considering the huge success of Pushpa, Manish saw an opportunity to give a theatrical release to Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which he couldn’t do at that point in time (2020) as it takes almost 3 months to dub a movie and release it in theatres and he was short on time, because of which he didn’t give Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a theatrical release along with the original Telugu version.

Manish’s plan of doubling down the distribution business success had hit a wall after the makers of Shehzada (the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) was objected, as producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun and the original producer of the movie was not happy with his decision.

Manish went on to publicly claim that Kartik Aaryan, the lead of Shehzada, threatened to walk out of the movie if the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo got released. Considering the mounting from the makers of Shehzada, Manish dropped his plans for the movie.

However, he wasn’t disappointed for not bringing out Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in cinemas as the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer will premiere on his entertainment channel Dhinchaak TV on February 13.

Manish went on to say that Bollywood filmmakers should take a hint from south movies on how to make them for mass-market consumption.