No more banners! Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Ajith, Kamal Hassan ask fans to not put hoardings, cutouts

Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Ajith and Kamal Haasan requested fans to not banners of their forthcoming movie releases.

No more banners and larger-than-life hoardings for movie publicity! The people of Tamil Nadu were deeply stricken by the tragic death of a young techie who died when a banner fell on her. Her grief stricken family has also spoken about how the banner snuffed out her young life even before it had just begun. The incident has triggered a clear move against the state’s popular film banner culture as well. An emotional appeal has reached Tamil movie goers through their favourite actors Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Ajith and Kamal Haasan. Following the tragic death of a 23-year-old techie caused by a banner, these actors have requested fans to not put up huge cutouts and banners of their forthcoming movie releases. The statement from Thalapathy Vijay urged fans to completely avoid using any banners, hoardings of cutouts for his forthcoming movies and for the audio launch of his film, Bigil.

At a recent promo meet of Kaappaan, which is Suriya’s upcoming movie, the actor expressed his request to fans that no hoardings or banners related to his films should be placed anywhere. He cited the young techie’s tragic death as a reason for this request and suggested that the money kept for these banners and hoardings can be used for ‘educational’ purposes instead.

Kamal Haasan also spoke about the young techie’s death and stated that there is a collective responsibility to not let such tragedies happen again. He was speaking during the latest Big Boss Tamil episode.

Through social media posts, popular actor Vivek, whose sense of comedy is well-portrayed on screen, expressed his heart-felt condolences to the young techie’s family. He also reiterated that he has always been against the cut-out culture and that he had criticised it in his 2003 film titled ‘Kadhal Sadugudu’.

In a praise-worthy initiative, a Tirunelveli-based Suriya fan club has donated 200 helmets to celebrate their hero’s upcoming film instead of placing hoardings or cuts outs for the same.

Notably, actor Aari has requested superstar Rajnikanth to send out a similar message to his fans as his next movie ‘Darbar’ is scheduled for release.

This emotional appeal by Tamil Nadu’s top stars against continuing with the banner culture is in itself a gladdening sign of the winds of change that are now sweeping across the state.