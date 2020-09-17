‘No decorated plate for us’: Ranvir Shorey on Jaya Bachchan’s ‘thaali’ comment

Ranvir Shorey

In an apparent dig at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s comments, actor Ranvir Shorey said outsiders like him have achieved success without anyone handing them work on a platter. In her Rajya Sabha speech on Tuesday, Bachchan had used a Hindi proverb to criticise those defaming the film industry.

Though Bachchan did not take any names, her speech came a day after BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry, which has been facing criticism in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

“Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai,” she had said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feed you. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shorey wrote in Hindi that there was a clear disparity between the “plate” the privileged are handed over to what actors like him earn through hard work.

“They decorate the plates for their children. While pieces are thrown at people like us. We pack our own tiffin and go to work. “No one has given us anything. Whatever we have, they couldn’t take it away from us. If it were up to them, they would have given even this to their children,” the “Khosla Ka Ghosla” actor tweeted without naming anyone.

Bachchan’s speech was praised by many in the industry, who applauded the actor for taking a stand against the negativity surrounding the film industry since Rajput’s death. Film personalities like director Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, actors Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Tapsee Pannu lauded the MP.

Ranaut, who has been in the news for her provocative statement, had put out a caustic tweet.

What thali (plate) are you referring to Jayaji? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours.