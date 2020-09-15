  • MORE MARKET STATS

No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry, drug traffickers: Govt

By: |
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 6:04 PM

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carries out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs developed on its own or received from other sources.

"During the period of COVID-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers."During the period of COVID-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

The government on Tuesday said no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the NCB carries out searches, seizures, arrests and investigations continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs developed on its own or received from other sources.

Related News

“During the period of COVID-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers.

“However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai zonal unit on August 28, 2020. Till date, in this case 10 persons have been arrested. Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation,” he said.

Reddy was replying to a question on whether the government has conducted a detailed inquiry into the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry drug traffickers Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kangana Ranaut seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC
2Multiplex association appeals to govt to reopen cinemas, says jobs are at stake
3NCB arrests 2 more persons in drug probe in Sushant’s death