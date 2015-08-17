Nina Dobrev dons vampires fangs to say final goodbye to ‘Vampire Diaries’

​​ ​
Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' exit might have upset her fans but her speech at the Teen Choice Awards on August 16 left them with a teary eye.

The 26-year-old Nina Dobrev, who took the stage at the awards to accept the award for choice TV actress in a sci-fi or fantasy, took the opportunity to speak out about leaving the show and assured her fans that something new is coming for them, reported E! Online.

Starting of her speech with a pair of vampire fangs in her mouth which she took out later saying that she doesn’t need them anymore, the ‘Let’s Be Cops’ star said that it has been a big change for her but change is necessary for growth.

She added that when she looks back she has a smile on her face as she has grown with the show as she started off as a young girl and now she is a woman.

