Nina Dobrev dons vampires fangs to say final goodbye to ‘Vampire Diaries’

Nina Dobrev’s ‘Vampire Diaries’ exit might have upset her fans but her speech at the Teen Choice Awards on August 16 left them with a teary eye.

The 26-year-old Nina Dobrev, who took the stage at the awards to accept the award for choice TV actress in a sci-fi or fantasy, took the opportunity to speak out about leaving the show and assured her fans that something new is coming for them, reported E! Online.

Starting of her speech with a pair of vampire fangs in her mouth which she took out later saying that she doesn’t need them anymore, the ‘Let’s Be Cops’ star said that it has been a big change for her but change is necessary for growth.

She added that when she looks back she has a smile on her face as she has grown with the show as she started off as a young girl and now she is a woman.