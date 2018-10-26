Nick Jonas buys whopping $6.5 million house for Priyanka Chopra: All you need to know

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (R) with fiance Nick Jonas (PTI).

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to move to Los Angeles after her marriage to fiancé Nick Jonas. As per reports, the 26-year old has bought a $6.5 million luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the Beverly Hills for his going to be life partner.

The mansion is 4,129 square feet long. It has a marvellous view over the canyon. It has been designed to make owners have an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The design of the mansion has been made in such a way there’s enough natural light and has a pool in the courtyard. The house has five bedrooms.

It has expansive sliding glass walls stand in between living area, master bedroom and courtyard, which makes it the perfect place for a party.

Even as the couple may move there post their wedding, it may not stay there permanent home as the actress has to always move around because of her professional commitments. Currently, she shuttles between India and the US. She also travels to other countries depending on the nature of the work.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged on former’s birthday. They had also announced their engagement after Roka at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai. The couple will reportedly get married in December in Jodhpur. Reports say that pre-wedding functions are to be held in Mehrangarh and the main event will be in the Umaid Bhawan.

Priyanka Chopra is currently working on Shonali Bose’s film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.