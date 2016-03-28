​​ ​
  3. Niall Horan takes tube ride in London

Niall Horan takes tube ride in London

One Direction singer Niall Horan sent his fans on the virtual world into a frenzy when he shared a selfie of himself riding the tube here.

By: | Published: March 28, 2016 9:15 AM

One Direction singer Niall Horan sent his fans on the virtual world into a frenzy when he shared a selfie of himself riding the tube here.

The Irish singer shared a selfie on himself on his Snapchat account which saw him sat on a Northern line tube with other commuters seemingly unaware of his presence, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 22-year-old wore a green jacket and a tweed flat cap in the picture, which read: “Tube”.

His fans couldn’t hide their reactions to the image as one tweeted: “Imagine seeing Niall Horan on the tube. Just. Take a second and really truly imagine it.”

Another quipped: “Lol at everyone on the tube that has no clue Niall Horan is a couple feet away from them.”

Horan has been keeping a relatively low profile since One Direction parted ways to enjoy an extended hiatus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top