New song from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ soundtrack released

A new song ‘I Know You’ from the album of upcoming erotic-romance ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ has been unveiled along with its lyric video.

The slow-tempo piano-driven ballad by Skylar Grey follows The Weeknd’s ‘Earned It’ and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Love Me Like You Do’ from the soundtrack, set for release on February 10, reported Aceshowbiz.

Grey, 28, sings about loving a man, who puts up barriers on his heart. “Don’t complicate it/ Don’t let the past dictate/ I have been patient but slowly/ I’m losing faith,” she sings.

The disc will also feature a new version of Beyonce Knowles’ ‘Crazy in Love’.

The Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson starrer will open in US theatres on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Based on the novel by E L James of the same name, the film stars Dornan as Christian Grey, Johnson as his girlfriend and singer Rita Ora as his sister, among others.