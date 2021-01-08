New Film City near Noida: YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study

The Film City, an ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being planned on a 1,000 acres area along the Yamuna Expressway in YEIDA's Sector 21

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said. The Film City, an ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being planned on a 1,000 acres area along the Yamuna Expressway in YEIDA’s Sector 21, the officials said.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and CBRE South Asia Director Vaibhav Chaudhary for conducting the feasibility study for the project,” YEIDA additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia said. The consultant will now have to submit a detailed draft of the project’s feasibility within a period of two months, as per conditions mentioned in the contract, Bhatia said.

He added that the consultant would also be required to submit an inception report, which is a primary framework outlining methods and modes of study, in the next 20 days. The officer said an area of 1,000 acres has been earmarked for the film city project of which 220 acres would be commercial and the remaining 780 acres industrial.

The proposed film city will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to officials. An e-tender was floated on November 29 to invite firms to conduct a feasibility study for the project and four companies had applied for the work, the officials added.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on September 18 directed YEIDA to submit its proposal for establishing a film city to the state government.