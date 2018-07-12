Netflix’s Sacred Games leaked online on Tamilrockers

Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles. (Source: Twitter)

Just a week after the release of India’s first Netflix original, Sacred Games has been leaked on the piracy site Tamilrockers. Based on a 900-page book by author Vikram Chandra of the same name, Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles and is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. This isn’t the first time when a series or movie has been leaked on Tamilrockers.

The notorious site had leaked the pirated version of Rajinikanth’s Kaala. Now, with Sacred Games being its latest victim, it is surely going to be a setback for Netflix. Half of the show is set in ’80s and early ’90s, the series is a twisted tale of bloodshed, unfolding as Gaitonde, a gangster played by Nawazuddin exacts control over Mumbai’s slums. The rest is set in the present times and shows a police officer’s efforts to save his city.

The show recently landed in legal trouble after two separate complaints were filed by Congress workers against the show. A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to remove some “offensive scenes”, calling some of its content inappropriate and derogatory in nature. The complaint alleges that the reputation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has been harmed on the show.

The petition was filed by advocate Nikhil Bhalla and claims that Sacred Games “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots, which is maligning the reputation of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his descendants and also defames him intentionally.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the President of Youth Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) city wing also lodged a complaint on Wednesday against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers for insulting late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gupta, who is also the president of All Indian Cine Worker’s Association (AICWA), filed the complaint at the Chembur police station.

“I would like to draw your attention towards a serial called ‘Sacred Games’ which has started on Netflix contains a scene from the fourth episode in which the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and calling him Fattu (p**** as translated in the subtitle of the show),” he said.