Netflix’s recipe for successful 2020 includes movies from Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar

Do you regularly indulge in Netflix and chill? Well, Netflix has a packed 2020 for you. Having roped in filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Dibakar Banerjee, Netflix will see four movies from Bollywood top brass. Apart from that, the streaming platform has also announced that one of the films will cast Kashyap. The development was announced by Netflix India on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

20/20 vision. 4 more new films we see coming our way this year. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72 AK vs AK directed by @VikramMotwane An anthology of 4 films produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_ Freedom directed by Dibakar Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/F1cztIMkB3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

Further giving details about each of the projects, Netflix tweeted that Anurag Kashyap would be directing a film named “Choked”. The movie will star Saiyami Kher, who entered the film world in 2015, starring in the Telugu film “Rey”. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. Choked will also star Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew.

.@anuragkashyap72‘s Choked will star Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. The anthology produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_ has a cast that includes @ShefaliShah_, @Manavkaul19, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

Karan Johar will direct an anthology which will include actors Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat, the streaming platform added.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Motwane will direct a film called “AK vs AK”. It will star actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap, Netflix tweeted. The cast for Dibakar Banerjee’s “Freedom” was also announced. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in the film, alongside actress Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Datta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora and Neeraj Kabi.

According to a report in The Quint, Anurag Kashyap’s Choked focuses on the story of a cashier at a bank whose life takes a turn when she finds that there is a source of unlimited money in her kitchen. Karan Johar’s anthropology would reportedly be titled “The Other”, and it will be a set of four films. It would focus on the third person in a relationship, according to the report. Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK would reportedly feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as themselves, and the movie would be a revenge drama. The report further stated that Dibakar Banerjee’s Freedom would be set 25 years into the future, and it would look back on the story of a family in three different stories.

By bringing in big Bollywood names into the mix, Netflix seems to be making an attempt to increase its appeal to Bollywood viewers, presenting them with an alternate platform. At the same time, however, it appears to be keen on maintaining its image as a platform for unconventional scripts, with all four movies having scripts which sway away from the traditional Bollywood style. Bringing into mix actors from various Indian film industries, the streaming platform will surely gain some more viewers due to its cultural diversity.